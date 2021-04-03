Five civilians killed in roadside bomb in Afghanistan

Monitoring Desk

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan, April 2 (Xinhua) — Five civilians were killed as a roadside bomb struck their car in southern Helmand province on Friday, spokesman for provincial government Omar Zawak said.

A mine planted by militants on a road linking the restive Helmand to Kandahar province struck a car at around noon killing five on the spot, all civilians, Zawak said.

Without providing more details, the official said that investigation had been initiated into the deadly attack.

This is the second roadside bomb blast inflicting casualties on civilians in a single day on Friday.

In the first roadside bombing, which happened in Kushk-e-Kohan district of the western Herat province Friday at 08:00 a.m. local time, injured seven civilians, officials have confirmed.

No group has claimed responsibility for the deadly blasts yet.

Courtesy: Xinhua