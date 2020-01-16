Five DABS employees killed in Zabul blast

ZABUL (TOLO News): At least five employees of the Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s largest power distribution company, were killed in a roadside mine blast in Zabul province on Thursday, officials said.

One other was wounded in the blast, according to officials.

The provincial governor’s spokesman Gulsalam Siyal said the blast occurred this afternoon around 12:00 pm local time when the company employees’ vehicle was hit by roadside mine in Zeyarat area of Shahr-e-Safa district.

The company also confirmed the casualties.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the incident.