Five-day anti-polio drive to start from Monday in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Five-day anti-polio campaign in Khyber Pakhtukhwa (KP) will start on September 21 during which more than 6.4 million children below the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops, on Friday.

According to Emergency Operation Centre Khyber Pakhtukhwa, more than twenty-eight thousand teams have been constituted which will visit door-to-door to ensure administering anti-polio drops to each and every child.

Polio teams will also be available at bus stops, railway stations and other public places to administer the anti-polio vaccine to children below the age of five in various districts of the province during the campaign which will end on September 25.