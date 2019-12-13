Five dead, dozens injured in DI Khan road accident

F.P. Report

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least five people were killed and dozen others were injured on later Thursday night when a bus collided with a van at the Darabin Road in Dera Ismail Khan.

Eye-witnesses told media that the accident occurred due to over-speeding and was so severe that five persons died before getting any kind of medical assistance.

The bus was going to Dera Ismail Khan from Darabin while the van was on its way to Quetta from Dera Ismail Khan. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.