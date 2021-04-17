Five delicious recipes for a fulfilling iftaar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Ramazan Mubarak to the fellow Muslim community. In Ramadan, the greatest struggle is to control our irritable nature but the second greatest issue is to figure out the iftaar menu.

The common eateries in the everyday iftaar menu might prove to be a bit repetitive and boring for some people and we are always on the hunt to bring an innovative touch to our iftaari. But mostly, we don’t find our iftaari wholesome and that is because we do not know the right way to make a basic recipe stand out.

Therefore in this article, we will provide you with some basic recipes for the same basic food items that are included in your iftaar menu but when you will attempt to follow these detailed recipes step by step your iftaari will end up being more flavorful and more wholesome. So here are some mouth-watering scrumptious ‘iftaar recipes’ for you:

Dahi Phulki

Ingredients: Mash ki daal ka atta Ajwain 1 teaspoon Salt as required Meetha soda 1/4 teaspoon Methi dana 1/4 teaspoon Heeng 1/2 pinch Chat Masala as required Dahi Bada Masala Ginger 1 1/2 teaspoon Imli chutney as required Yoghurt as required

Method: Firstly make a paste of mash ki daal atta along with heeng, ajwain and ginger. Secondly, fry methi dana in 1 table spoon of oil and add the mixture into the daal paste. Keep consistency of the paste thick and set it aside for a while. Heat the oil and make dollops of the paste then fry. Mix sugar and salt in water and put the ‘phulkiyaan’ in it. Let them soak for 15-20 minutes. Take them out and place them in a dish. Pour some chutney and yoghurt along with masala according to your liking. Yummy dahi phulki is ready to be savoured.

Aalo Channa Chaat

Ingredients: Potatoes boiled and cubed 250 gm Green chillies finely chopped 4 Chickpeas (chanay) boiled 1/2 kg Coriander leaves chopped 1/2 cup Sweet and sour dip 1/2 cup Crushed red pepper (kuti lal mirch) 1 teaspoon Salt 1 teaspoon heaped Chat Masala 1 tablespoon Sugar 1 tablespoon Ginger finely chopped 2 tablespoon Lemon juice 2 tablespoon Tomato ketchup 3 tablespoon

Method: In a bowl mix together boiled and cubed potatoes, boiled chickpeas, finely chopped ginger, finely chopped green chillies, chopped coriander leaves, Chat Masala, tomato ketchup, lemon juice, salt, crushed red pepper, sweet and sour dip and sugar. Garnish with coriander leaves and thinly sliced onion. Enjoy! KEEMA

Samosa ingredients: Mutton mince ½ kg. Ginger 1″ piece Garlic 8 flakes Garam Masala 1 ½ teaspoon. Coriander leaves chopped 2 tablespoons. Mint leaves chopped 2 tablespoons. Onion finely chopped 1 Green chillies cut fine 4 Thick curd 1 tablespoon Maida As required Oil for frying Salt to taste

Method: Make a stiff dough with the maida along with 4 tablespoons of oil and salt. Make 20 medium sized balls of this dough.

Make thin round chappatis of the balls. Heat a pan (tava) and roast the chappati on one side only. Make all the chappatis in the same way. Now cut each chappati into two pieces and keep them covered. Using a little water make a thick paste of 2 tablespoons of maida and keep aside. Make a paste of the ginger and garlic. Heat oil in a frying pan and fry the onions, chillies and ginger-garlic paste.

Now add the mince-meat, salt and cook on a low flame till done. Add the garam masala, curd, coriander and mint leaves and cook for some more time. Remove from the flame and let it cool.

Make a cone of each half chappati and fill with the mince. Then seal the edges with the flour paste. Make samosas of the balance chappatis in the above manner. Heat oil well and deep fry the samosas till golden brown. Serve hot with mint chutney.

Chicken Pakora

Ingredients: Boneless Chicken Pieces 500 gm Oil 2 tablespoon Ground Cumin 1 teaspoon Salt 1 1/2 teaspoon Chopped Green Chilies 1-2 each Chopped Onion 1 Ginger-Garlic paste 1 teaspoon Vinegar 2 teaspoon Curd 1 cup Lemon juice 1 teaspoon

Method: Put everything except chicken and batter in a blender and blend till smooth. Marinate the chicken pieces with the resulting mixture.

Keep in the fridge for 40 minutes. Put chicken in batter. Deep fry it until its colour changes to a golden brown. Serve the chicken pakora with coriander or mint chutney or tomato ketchup.

Club sandwich

Ingredients: Chicken boiled 3 to 4 pieces (shredded) Oil 2 tablespoon Ginger paste 1 tablespoon Garlic paste 1 tablespoon Capsicum 1 Carrot 1 thinly sliced Salt to taste Black pepper-1tablespoon Garam masala powder 1 tablespoon Red chilli powder 1 tablespoon Zeera powder 1 tablespoon Yoghurt 2 tablespoon Bread slices Fried Egg Cucumber slices Tomato slices Salad leaves

Method: Heat oil in a pan and add ginger and garlic paste. Stir for few minutes then add capsicum and carrot (keep stirring).

Now add salt, garam masala powder, black pepper, red chilli powder and zeera powder. Then add the shredded chicken and keep stirring. Next, add yoghurt and stir till it leaves the water. Switch off the heat.

Preparation:

Don’t cut the corner of the bread or you could cut them according to your preference. Spread mayonnaise on the bread slices. On one slice, put salad leaves and put the chicken on top of the leaves. Put cucumber pieces and another bread piece on top. On the bread slice, put the fried egg along with tomato slices and put another piece of bread on top. Insert a toothpick in between.

Do not forget to serve your club sandwich with French fries and coleslaw.

We hope these extremely scrumptious recipes will make your iftaar table a little more interesting. May you get blessed with immense patience and gratitude in this holy month and may our recipes satiate your cravings for a more fulfilling iftaari. Happy Ramazan!

Courtesy: (24News)