Five eyes chiefs of defence hold talks in London

F.P. Report

LONDON: The UK is hosting the Chiefs of Defence from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States over three days of events in London.

The UK Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin welcomed his counterparts from the Five Eyes intelligence alliance this week to discuss areas of mutual defence and security interest and to attend Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said: “The peace and prosperity we have enjoyed over the last 70 years rests in great part on the strength of the United Kingdom’s alliances worldwide.”

“The Five Eyes partnership is one such example; and is testament to the mutual trust and admiration that exists between our respective Armed Forces. Today’s meeting was an opportunity to restate our commitment to one another, and to the rules and freedoms which underpin security and stability worldwide.”

The senior military leaders, who meet twice a year, will attend the Queen’s Birthday Parade, including the Trooping of the Colour by the 1st Battalion Irish Guards and the flypast over Buckingham Palace by aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force.

The alliance, which includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, is a long-standing and trusted collaboration. Partners reaffirmed their commitment to advance defence and security cooperation to protect shared interests and values.

