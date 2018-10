F.P. Report

CHAMAN: As many as five security personnel were seriously injured in an explosion near Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle in Qilla Abdullah district, Chaman.

Levies officials informed local media that the explosion was occurred when the FC personnel were patrolling in the area.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Jam Kamal has strongly condemned the blast and ordered to launch investigation into the matter.

