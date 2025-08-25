Five Indian-sponsored terrorists dead, civilian martyred in Dir joint operation

F.P. Report

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed five “Fitna al-Hindustan” terrorists during a joint operation in Dobando Dara area of Upper Dir. The fierce exchange of fire also claimed the life of a civilian, while eight policemen sustained injuries.

According to police officials, the funeral prayer of the martyred civilian was offered at the Police Lines in Dir, while all injured policemen were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Dir, where doctors declared their condition out of danger.

Authorities said that so far four bodies of the slain Indian-sponsored militants have been taken into custody, while clearance operations are continuing in the surrounding area.

–Mohsin Naqvi pays rich tribute to KP police and CTD–

Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi paid rich tribute to the police and CTD for their professional performance in eliminating the terrorists.

The federal minister stated in a statement that the nation firmly supports its courageous security forces in their mission to permanently eradicate terrorism.

“The terrorists of Fitna al-Hindustan have been defeated by the valour of our forces,” Mohsin Naqvi declared.

The interior minister added that successful counterterrorism operations are clear proof of the forces’ unmatched professionalism.

Mohsin Naqvi also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured police personnel.