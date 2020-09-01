Five injured in explosion at Karachi CNG station

F.P. Report

KARACHI: At least five people were injured on Tuesday in a blast at compressor room of a compressed natural gas (CNG) station in Nazimabad, area of Karachi.

According to rescue sources, the blast occurred near Board Office Nazimabad, adding, all the injured were shifted to to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

The sources said the blast took place at a compressor room of the CNG station, injuring five including operator of the station. Two motorcycles were also baldy damaged in the incident.

The identification of the injured could not be established.

In a separate incident of the same nature that place in Karachi, on March 24, last year, at least two person were killed and four left wounded in a cylinder explosion at the CNG filling station.

The incident took place in North Karachi area of the metropolis. Rescue sources had said that the explosion occurred at compressor room of the filling station.

The wounded persons were identified as pump owner Muhammad Rashid, Faqeer Muhammad and Saqib.