Five Kashmiris martyred by Indian occupied forces

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: Indian occupied forces continue its atrocities and martyred five more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of Indian occupied Kashmir on Saturday.

The Kashmir Media Service reported that the youth were martyred during a search operation in Kilora area of the district. The operation is still underway in the area.

The residents of the area started protest against the killing of youth and Indian troops and police used brute force to disperse the protesters.

Hospital administration confirmed that they received 20 civilians in an injured condition.

The occupation authorities have suspended mobile internet services to prevent people from sharing information about the latest situation.

