Five killed, 21 injured in Dera Ismail Khan blast

F.P. Report

DERA ISMAIL KHAN : An explosion targeting police in Dera Ismail Khan killed five people on Friday, rescue and police officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The bomb exploded close to the route of a police patrol in the city, said police official Mohammad Adnan, adding that it was not immediately clear if the incident was the result of a suicide attack or a bomb planted nearby.

Five people were killed and 21 injured in the blast, said rescue official Aizaz Mehmood.

Many motorcycles were damaged in the blast. Firing shots were also heard on the incident scene. According to some reports, the explosive material was fixed with a motorcyle.

SURGE IN TERRORISM

On Oct 31, a policeman was martyred after militants opened fire on a police camp in Dera Ismail Khan. The same day, two soldiers were martyred in an IED blast in South Waziristan district.

In July, as many as 12 soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in military operations in the Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan.

That was the military’s highest single-day death toll from terrorist attacks reported this year. Before this, 10 personnel were martyred in a ‘fire raid’ in Balochistan’s Kech district in February 2022.