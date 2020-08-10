Five killed in blast near DPO office in Chaman

F.P. Report

CHAMAN: Five persons lost their lives and fourteen – including two officials of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) – sustained injuries in a bomb blast in Chaman, on Monday.

The explosion occurred on Mall Road near DPO office. The bomb was planted in a motorbike. The wounded have been shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

The security forces reached the incident spot following the occurrence and have cordoned off the area. Further investigations into the matter are ongoing.