Five killed, several injured in Chaman blast

F.P. Report

CHAMAN: At least five people were killed several others got injured in a bomb blast in Chaman’s Shaheed Sajjid Khan Road on Friday.

According to the police, the blast occurred near the vehicle of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Balochistan Ameer, Molana Abdul Qadir Loni, but he luckily escaped the assassination attempt.

On getting information, a heavy contingent of police personnel reached the scene of the blast and cordoned it off to collect evidence.

A bomb disposal squad has been called in with a search operation launched in the area. The injured and bodies are being shifted to the hospital.

On April 22, in a separate blast in Quetta’s Sereena Chowk, five people lost their lives.

According to the Civil Hospital authorities, five people have lost their lives in the bomb blast, while 10 are injured.

According to the provincial government spokesperson, the blast occurred in the parking lot of a private hotel located at Quetta’s Jinnah road near Serena Chowk.