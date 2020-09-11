Five-member committee constituted to probe motorway rape case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab government has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the Lahore Motorway rape case, on Friday.

A notification has been issued regarding the constitution of a five-member investigation committee.

The committee will be headed by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat while additional chief secretary Home Department, the additional IG special branch, DIG investigation Punjab and the DG Forensic Science Agency will be the other members.

The committee has been tasked to complete the investigation within three days and submit the recommendations to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Omar Sheikh on Thursday had suspended two station house officers (SHO) over using ‘delaying tactic’ in lodging the first information report (FIR) of the motorway rape incident.

On the there hand, a major development in the case had transpired wherein the police had claimed to have identified the village of the suspects involved in the heinous crime.

Talking to journalists, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IG) Inam Ghani had said that the police had identified the village of the suspects and claimed that they would apprehend the culprits soon.