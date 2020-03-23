Five more Tableegi Jammat members tested positive for coronavirus

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Five more members of Tableeghi Jamaat, who were staying at a Bahara Kahu mosque, have tested positive for the COVID-19.

These members were staying along with a member from Kyrgyzstan, who had tested positive a day ago.

All the 12 members of the Jamaat had been earlier shifted to the Hajj Complex but later shifted to Bahara Kahu mosque due to the non-availability of space.

The district administration has sealed the mosque while the members of the group have been quarantined in the same sealed mosque- Bilal Masjid- where they had initially been staying.

The district administration also disinfected the mosque and said it was a terrible lapse on the part of the Khateeb of the mosque and Tableeghi Jammat as despite knowing that one of them had virus symptoms they did not take precautions.

The administration has locked down the area.