Five of family die as trailer crushes car in Bahawalpur

F.P. Report

BAHAWALPUR : Five people belonging to a same family died and several others injured in a terrible road accident in Bahawalpur.

The accident occurred in Musafir Khana area near Bahawalpur where a speeding trailer overturned and fell over a car, killing five persons of the same family on the spot and injuring three others.

All the dead persons were later identified as Shazia who was 40 years old, Samia Qasim 28, Hafza 14, Hamna 9 and Zain who was 8 years old.

The deceased were residents of Faizabad Colony Musafar Khana. The other three persons who were injured during the accident were under-treatment at a local hospital.

The funeral prayers of five deceased will be offered in Rajput Cotton Factory Musafar Khana at 3 pm today. Later they will be buried in a local graveyard.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred because of low visibility amid dense fog and overspeeding.