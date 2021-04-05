Five Opp parties seek separate benches in Senate

ISLAMABAD (TLTP): Five opposition parties in the Senate, which earlier decided to constitute an independent group in the house consisting of 27 members, have demanded the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani that they be allotted separate opposition benches in the house.

Taking the floor, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Azam Nazir Tarar stated that 27 senators represented an independent opposition, and so they should be allotted separated seats. According to Tarar, the opposition members will continue their “constructive politics from separate benches”.

These parties are PML-N, JUI-F, Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party, National Party and BNP (Mengal). The group is being led by the PML-N designated opposition leader Senator Azam Nazir Tarar.

“We should be allotted separate opposition benches and the hidden cameras [in the Senate elections] should be investigated,” Senator Tarar said.

Senators supporting Opposition Leader Yousaf Raza Gilani protested Tarrar’s remarks. Government members, too, protested when senators from the Balochistan Awami Party were presented with gifts and a commotion broke out in the House.

On the other hand, the Dilawar Khan group, which supports Gilani, also demanded separate seats in the Senate.