Five passengers killed, 13 injured in Kallar Kahar tragic accident

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: At least five passengers were killed and 13 others were injured when a Lahore-bound trailer rammed into a passenger bus on motorway near Kallar Kahar, on Monday.

According to reports, rescue and police officers rushed to the spot and shifted the deceased’s dead bodies and the injured persons to the Trauma Center in Kallar Kahar and DHQ Hospital in Chakwal for medical attention.

Reportedly, the trailer, travelling from Islamabad, went uncontrollable upon failure of breaks and ploughed through center-barrier and hit the bus that was travelling from Sargodha to Pindi Gap.