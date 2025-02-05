Five people held in Khost family murder

KHOST (TOLOnews): The Khost Police Command says that three individuals who were arrested on charges of killing 13 members of a family in the Ali Sher and Tere Zayi district of Khost province have confessed to their crime.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the victims are demanding the punishment of all those involved in the incident. The victims’ family members state that they have no personal enmity with anyone and urge the authorities to punish those responsible for the crime.

“We ask the government to investigate this matter and arrest those responsible for the incident,” said Aref, a family member of the victims. “The criminals and perpetrators of this incident, along with their accomplices, must be arrested as soon as possible,” said Mohammad Yousuf, another family member.

“The perpetrators of this incident must be properly punished,” said Wali Khan, another member of the victims’ family.

However, the Khost Police Commander stated that five individuals have been arrested in connection with this case.

According to officials, among the detainees, a father and his two sons have confessed to their crime, but investigations are still ongoing to determine the motive behind the killings.

“Thirty or thirty-five years ago, their brother was killed, and these individuals were involved in his murder. A person named Mangal is known to be cruel, but the reason behind this recent incident has not yet been determined,” said Abdullah Hamad, the Khost Police Commander.

The Khost Police Commander further added that efforts are ongoing to ensure that all individuals involved in this case are arrested and brought to justice.