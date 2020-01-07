Five people killed in NDS Kabul operation

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: At least five people were killed by National Directorate of Security (NDS) forces during an operation in Kabul on Sunday night, eyewitnesses said on Monday.

AmerSatar, a former mujahideen leader from Ghorband valley of Parwan province, along with his son and three others, were killed in an NDS operation in the KhairKhana area of Kabul city on Sunday night at approximately 7:30, according to the eyewitnesses, one of whom said: “No one was armed at the house, five people were killed, and two were taken by the NDS. Seven others remained at the house.”

“AmerSatar and his son were guests at the house and when we finished the praying than we heard the shooting,” said Abdul Nasir, a relative of AmerSatar.

The son of the owner of the house, Shafi, said: “AmerSatar and his son and nephew were our guests, and they were killed with my father and one of my brothers.”

The reason for the operation is not clear.

The NDS confirmed that the operation occurred, but said details will be forthcoming. AmerSatar was one of the supporters of President AsharfGhani’s campaign team in last year’s presidential election. The eyewitness reported that AmerSatar had an issue with one of the commanders of Hizb-e-Islami in Ghorband.(TOLOnews)