Five people shot dead in KP’s Swabi district

F.P. Report

SWABI: Five people were shot dead by unknown armed men, riding motorcycle in Swabi on Saturday.

According to the local police, the incident occurred in Swabi’s area of Kanda Cham, where five people were gunned down by assistants. The cause behind the incident could not be ascertained.

Bodies have been moved to hospital and further investigation into the matter was underway.

In another incident of multiple gunfire deaths in Sheikhupura earlier this year, five people were gunned down on Friday over an old enmity.

As per details, unidentified armed men had opened indiscriminate firing over a vehicle near Sethwala, resulting in the death of five people.

The deceased were on their way for a court appearance, when they were attacked. It may be noted that the clash has claimed 12 lives so far, and few days earlier, two members of a family were shot dead over the dispute.

The deceased were identified as Akram, Shahid, Shakkoor, Shahnawaz and Khurram.