Five policemen killed in Baghlan roadside bomb blast

BAGHLAN (TOLO News): At least five policemen were killed in a roadside bomb blast in the northern province Baghlan on Saturday afternoon, the provincial police officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Gozargah-e-Noor district in the province when a roadside bomb hit a police Humvee patrolling in the area, officials said.

The policemen were on their way to Fring district of the province, officials added.

No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blast.