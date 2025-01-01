Five policemen martyred as van falls into ravine in AJK’s Bagh area

F.P. Report

BAGH: Five cops were martyred as a police van fell into a ravine in Azad Kashmir’s Bagh area on Wednesday.

The tragic accident occurred on Atoli Peer Road in Azad Kashmir’s Bagh area, where a police van lost control and plunged into a deep ravine, resulting in the deaths of five police personnel.

Rescue teams and senior officials rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the incident.

Those who lost their lives include Zakir Awan (AD Region Office Poonch), Chaudhry Naveed (Inspector, SHO Khai Gala), Yasir Kayani (Inspector, Telecommunications, PS to DIG Poonch), Ali Bukhari (Sub-Inspector, Reader to DIG Office Poonch), and Constable Faheem.