Five shot dead during jirga in Peshawar

Shah Faisal

PESHAWAR: At least five people were killed and one other wounded in firing between two rival groups in the jurisdiction of sarband police stations, on Monday.

According to police, the Jirga was being held to settle an issue between two groups.

During Jirga session, both parties exchanged harsh words and opened indiscriminate firing on each other.

In a result of firing, three people were killed from group one, identified as Haider, Kashif and Wahid while two others were died from group two, namely Asghar and Ameer Bahadur. One person, identified as Irfan also injured in a firing and shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

The police confirmed that five people lost their lives in the incident.

Soon after the incident, police reached to the crime scene and cordoned off the area.

Official said that raids were being conducted to arrest the culprits after registering the case.

The Inspector general of police Moazzam Jah Ansari took notice of the incident and handed over a task to CCPO to trace and arrest the culprits.