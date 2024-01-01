Five shot dead in terror attack on Panjgur dam construction site

F.P. Report

PANJGUR: Armed assailants shot dead five people at an under-construction dam site in Panjgur city of Balochistan late Monday night.

The gunmen targeted the dam site in Tehsil Prome of Panjgur and also set on fire the machinery brought in for constructing a local dam.

According to Levies officials, the dead bodieshave been shifted to a local teaching hospital.

It may be mentioned here that about a month ago seven labourers were also brutally murdered in an armed attack on a house in Panjgur area of Khudaabadan. All the victims hailed from Punjab city of Multan and were working on a house construction site when the incident took place.

According to the district administration, armed assailants had entered the residence where the labourers were staying and opened indiscriminate fire.

The seven men were killed on the spot, while one, identified as Muhammad Ramzan, son of Allah Yar, was critically injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities have attributed the attack to militants from the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), who are believed to be behind the heinous assault.