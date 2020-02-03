Five soldiers killed in Taliban attack

Monitoring Desk

KUNDUZ: At least five security force members were killed in a Taliban attack on the Kunduz-Baghlan highway early Sunday morning. The attack took place around 4:30 am after the Taliban attacked security checkpoints in the Kisa Toop area of the highway.

Local security officials have not yet commented on the attack. Taliban has recently increased their attacks on security checkpoints in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces, causing dozens of to be killed and wounded among Afghan security forces. (Tolo News)