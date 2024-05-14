Five terrorists killed, captain, soldier martyred in Peshawar gun fight: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: An army captain and a soldier were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists during an operation in Peshawar’s Hassan Khel area.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said that Captain Hussain Jahangir, 25, a resident of the Rahim Yar Khan district and Havaldar Shafiq Ullah, 36, a resident of the Karak district, were martyred during the operation.

At least five terrorists were killed while three terrorists got injured, it said and added that sanitisation operation was carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

The operation comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier on April 9, security forces gunned down two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) South Waziristan.

The security personnel gunned down two terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the ISPR said. Meanwhile, weapons along with a large quantity of explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists.