Five terrorists perish in Balochistan intel-based operations

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : As many as five terrorists were killed while three others were injured in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) carried out by security forces personnel in three Balochistan districts.

According to an ISPR statement released on Friday, “The security forces are conducting extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) to hunt down the perpetrators of recent heinous acts.

“On night of 29/30 August, in three separate IBOs in District Kech, Panjgur, and Zhob, five terrorists were sent to hell by the security forces, while three terrorists got injured during the intense fire exchange,” the ISPR added.

The statement further said the sanitisation operations would “continue until all perpetrators, facilitators, and abettors of the recent atrocious acts are brought to justice”.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan,” the military asserted.

On last Sunday night, dozens of militants affiliated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) had launched numerous terrorist attacks across Balochistan, targeting security personnel as well as civilians.

At least 50 people including 14 security men, lost their lives as militants went on a rampage across the province, storming police stations, blowing up railway tracks, and setting fire to almost three dozen vehicles. In response, security forces neutralised 21 militants.