Five troops martyred at Kurram

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: An improvised explosive device exploded on a vehicle of Security Forces in general area Sadda, Kurram District.

Resultantly, five brave sons of soil; Havildar Aqeel Ahmed (age: 33 years, resident of District Okara), Lance Naik Muhammad Tafeer (age: 30 years, resident of District Poonch), Sepoy Anosh Rufun (age: 24 years, resident of District Attock) , Sepoy Muhammad Azam Khan (age: 26 years, resident of District Haripur) and Sepoy Haroon William (age: 29 years, resident of Islamabad Capital Territory), made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area and perpetrators of this henious act will be brought to justice. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here Friday condoled with the bereaved families of five troops of security forces martyred in landmine explosion at Sadda in Kurrum tribal district.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi prayed for highest ranks of martyrs and expressed sympathies with the members of the bereaved families. He said that sacrfices of our security forces in fight against terrorism would not go waste.

Faisal Karim Kundi held sacrfices of martyred troops of security forces for peace in high esteem. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi said that the entire nation stand with our brave security forces in fight against terrorism.