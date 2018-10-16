Flagship investment reference: Nawaz Sharif appears before accountability court

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday, has appeared before the accountability court in Islamabad in the Flagship investment case.

According to details, former premier Nawaz Sharif reached the judicial complex amid tight surveillance where the head of six-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Wajid Zia presented crucial documents in the court.

FIA also presented the letter forwarded by the Qatari prince, Hammad bin Jasim to the JIT on July 6, 2017 and an e-mail received by the foreign office of Pakistan.

Three corruption references were filed against the members of the former ruling family in line with the directives issued by the apex court in the Panama Papers case.

Nawaz Sharif and his sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references – Hill Metal establishment, London flats and offshore firms – whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar are convicted in the Avenfield reference only.

