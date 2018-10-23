Flagship reference: Nawaz Sharif appears before NAB court

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The ousted Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday has appeared before the accountability court in Islamabad for the hearing of Flagship reference.

National Accountability Bureau filed the reference in line with the directives of the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case.

As the hearing underway, Khawaja Haris, the counsel for Nawaz Sharif would continue cross-examination of Wajid Zia.

A day earlier, Zia had admitted that there was no consulate verification available of the FZE Capital credentials associated with the former premier.

Khawaja Haris also asked whether Zia had obtained any certificate from Jafza regarding the salary withdrawn by Sharif?

However, Khawaja Haris kept pressing Zia whether he had obtained any certificate from Jafza or not.

‘We have not obtained any certificate from Jafza,’ replied the FIA official.

As many as three references were filed against the members of the former ruling family in line with the directives issued by the apex court in the Panama Papers case.

Nawaz Sharif and his sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references – Hill Metal establishment, London flats and offshore firms – whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar are convicted in the Avenfield reference only.

Hussain and Hassan Nawaz are UK-based and have been absconding since the proceedings began last year, however, the former premier has been showing up regularly before the court.

