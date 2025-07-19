Flash flood alert issued in DG Khan, Rajanpur

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a flash flood alert for low to moderate flooding in hill torrents across parts of southern Punjab.

According to the alert, there is a risk of flash flooding in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur within the next 15 hours.

A PDMA spokesperson stated that the Commissioner of DG Khan and Deputy Commissioners of both DG Khan and Rajanpur have been notified.

Alerts have also been issued to key departments including Local Government, Agriculture, Irrigation, Health, Forest, Livestock, and Transport.

Rescue 1122 has been instructed to complete all necessary preparations in advance.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has directed the relevant authorities to remain on high alert and ensure full readiness as per the instructions of the Punjab Chief Minister.

DG PDMA emphasized that staff must be present and alert in all emergency control rooms.