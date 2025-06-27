Flash floods in Maidan, Logar leave damages

MAIDAN (Amu TV): Heavy rainfall and flash floods swept through Maidan Wardak and Logar provinces of Afghanistan over past 24 hours, causing extensive damage to homes, farmland and roads, according to local sources and Taliban officials.

In Logar, residents reported that flooding followed intense overnight rains, submerging wide areas across several districts. Local sources told Amu TV that the floods destroyed “thousands of acres of farmland, hundreds of residential homes, electricity infrastructure, and public roads.”

The scale of destruction in Logar has yet to be formally addressed by Taliban officials, but eyewitness accounts describe the flooding as among the most severe in recent memory.

In Maidan Wardak Province, the Taliban governor’s office confirmed that multiple districts — including Nerkh, Chak, Sayedabad, and Daimirdad — were impacted. While no fatalities were reported, a statement from the Taliban governor’s office said that numerous roads had been blocked, cutting off access to several areas.

Similar flash floods were also reported in Khost Province, where local residents cited heavy financial losses, though details on the extent of damage remain limited.

These events come amid broader concerns about Afghanistan’s vulnerability to climate shocks.

With little infrastructure in place to mitigate such disasters, flash floods have become a recurring threat in rural provinces, particularly during the summer rainy season.