Flights from Jinnah International Karachi Airport rescheduled

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A number of flights to and from Jinnah International Karachi Airport were rescheduled on Wednesday.

PIA flight PK-302 to Allama Iqbal International Airport has been rescheduled.

The flight that ought to be departed at 8am, with an hour delay departed at 9am. Subsequently, PK-303 flight from Lahore to Karachi will now reach at 1:35pm instead of 12:45pm.

The PIA flight PK-157 from Karachi to Sui, Balochistan will now depart at 11:30am instead of 10am. Subsequently, PK-158 flight from Sui to Karachi will now reach at 2:50pm instead of 1:30pm.

PK-502 flight from Turbat to Karachi Airport that was supposed to reach at 10:30am has now been rescheduled at 10:30pm.

PK-503 from Karachi to Gwadar Airport will now depart at 4pm in the evening instead of 1:30pm.