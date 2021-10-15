Flights operation resumed at Lahore Airport

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The flight operation at Lahore Airport has been resumed after the runway was cleared in an hours-long operation.

An Oman Airlines flight coming from Muscat landed at the Lahore International Airport on Friday morning confirming the restoration of the flight operation after suspension of 10 hours and 45 minutes.

The flights operation came to a halt yesterday after tyres of a foreign cargo plane burst on the runway.

During the take-off of a foreign cargo plane at Lahore Airport on Thursday, the tyres burst on the runway. After the plane stopped, the control tower stopped other flights shutting down the runway. The rescue vehicles rushed to the runway.

According to the airport administration, a private courier company’s cargo plane was being parked in front of the Hajj terminal. Due to the closure of the runway, flight 406 of a private company from Karachi to Lahore had been diverted to Islamabad Airport while the departure of flight 305 of PIA from Lahore to Karachi had also been stopped.