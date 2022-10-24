Flood-affected girl gang raped in Karachi

KARACHI (INP): A flood-affected girl was allegedly gang raped by two unidentified persons in Clifton area of Karachi, police said on Monday.

According to details, a minor girl – residing at the flood relief camp – was abducted from outside a shopping mall at Karachi’s Clifton Block 4. Later, the flood-affected girl was found at the same place at 02:00pm. She was later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) after her health deteriorated, where the doctors confirmed she was ‘gang-raped’.

The police, while quoting the victim, said that two identified persons abducted a minor girl and sexually assaulted her. Hospital sources said that the girl is eight or nine-year-old. Meanwhile, the police surgeon office has also confirmed that the girl was subjected to gang-rape. “A complete medical examination of the victim was being carried out,” the police surgeon said, adding that the girl was also infected with fungus due to floods.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah held a telephonic conversation with Additional Inspector-General of Police (AIGP) and sought a detailed report of the incident. During the conversation, the Chief Minister instructed the Additional IG to immediately arrest the accused involved in raping the flood-affected girl.

