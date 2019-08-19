Flood alert issued as India releases water into River Sutlej

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The flooding alert has been issued after India released at least two lakh cusecs water from its barrages and dams into the River Sutlej without prior information, on Monday.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) told local news channel that 50,000 to 200,000 cusecs water from Indian Punjab will enter Ganda Singh Wala, a border village near Kasur, during next 12 to 24 hours.

The administrations of Kasur and other districts located at the bank of River Sutlej have been alerted and advised to initiate necessary measures to tackle emergencies.

The NDMA also informed that India has also opened three out of five spillways of Ladakh Dam.

Sources further said India has not informed Pakistan about release of water in River Sutlej till now. India is bound to inform Pakistan from July 1 as per the agreement.