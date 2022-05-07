Flood death toll at 29, 40 injured in 12 provinces

KABUL (Tolo News): Heavy rain and flash floods killed 29 people across 12 provinces of Afghanistan in recent days, injuring over 40 others, the State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management said.

Victims called on the government to provide them urgent aid as their homes, livestock and crops have been destroyed due to flash floods. “Preliminary reports from 12 provinces indicate that rain and flooding killed 29 and injured 40 others. 500 residential houses were completely destroyed and 2,000 residential houses were partially damaged, 3,000 acres of land have been destroyed and 300 livestock killed,” said Ghulam Ghaws Naseri, the Financial & Administrative Director of the Ministry.

People have lost their livestock and taken heavy financial losses. “This is the problem every year, the flood comes and destroys our homes,” said Hamidullah. “It is a very bad situation, nothing is left from our house,” said Yar Mohammad. A family caught in the flooding was desperately collecting their goods from debris in Ghazni province.

“The flood destroyed houses and killed livestock. We want the Islamic Emirate to assist us soon,” said Mohammad Hashem, in Ghazni. “The floods hurt many people and destroyed crops,” said Ghulbuddin, from Badghis province.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a tweet urged all international organizations and charities to assist the flood victims with food and medical assistance. Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistani prime minister, expressed solidarity with the people of Afghanistan who lost their loved ones due to the floods, and said Pakistan will aid emergency relief efforts. PM Shehbaz called on the international community to provide emergency assistance to the Afghan people in the wake of devastating floods.

