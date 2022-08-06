Flood emergency and national response

The federal government, under the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, declared an emergency in the country’s rain and flood-affected areas on Friday. The Prime Minister has also directed the Ministry of Finance to immediately release Rs. 5 billion to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to ramp up rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas across the country.

The government has formed a coordination committee of the cabinet headed by the Minister for Planning and Development to oversee rescue, relief, and rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas and better liaison among the Federal Institutions and provincial governments.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister said that after the disbursement of the funds to the provinces, the federal government was left with meager resources to pay debts and meet other expenditures. According to the Prime Minister, a joint survey was inevitable to make the government assess the damages and pay compensation for the damaged structures, and private and public losses.

Unprecedentedly, Pakistan received a historic monsoon rainfall of more than 133 percent above average in the current monsoon season, which not only caused urban flooding in major cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, and Multan but also destroyed heavy damages to road infrastructure, residential centers, and valuable grain crops spread over millions of acres area in Sindh and Punjab.

According to details, the death toll due to rain-related accidents and flooding has reached 549 while more than 700 people got injuries across the country. The recent survey conducted by the provincial governments and NDMA revealed that about 46,219 houses had been damaged, while dozens of schools, hospitals, and other government installations were destroyed due to floods and heavy rainfall in Balochistan, Southern Punjab, and hilly areas of KP and Azad Kashmir.

Currently, flood relief and rehabilitation activities are underway in flood-affected areas, the district administrations and Provincial Disaster Management Authority(PDMA) had established flood relief camps for affectees and are providing them shelter, food, medical treatment, and grains for their cattle.

The Federal and provincial governments had announced compensation for flood affectees to help support the families of deceased and injured, along with repair and maintenance of damaged homes and properties. The Prime Minister has stressed the need of converting all ongoing and future development projects in line with the climate change priorities to avoid rain and flood-related losses in the future.

In fact, the declaration of emergency was very essential in the current situation, because the flood has drowned away all assets and life-saving of the people with it, therefore the government must provide them relief in taxes, and debt payments to ensure rehabilitation of their businesses, home, and farms, so they can start a normal life. Unfortunately, due to ongoing political chaos, the government could not mobilize the public in ongoing relief operations in the country, which surely added to the government’s burden. Presently, the climate action has caused a serious threat to human survival, therefore the government should prepare itself for this challenge, while the public must mold their living and social habits to reduce the effect of the weather.