Flood hit areas: Army busy to deal with health crisis

ISLAMABAD: People living in flood-affected areas are facing health emergency as different kinds of diseases are being spread on a large scale in these places. To tackle this crisis, the Pakistan Army has established more than 300 medical camps across the country where people are being provided free medical treatment and medicines.

After the catastrophe of floods, Pakistan is now facing health challenge as people living in relief camps and flooded areas are quickly falling victim to numerous diseases including gastroenteritis, diarrhea, malaria, dengue and other infectious diseases.

According to the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) update on Sunday, the Pakistan Army has set up more than 300 medical camps established so far in which more than 566,089 patients have been treated all across the country and provided 3-5 days’ free medicines. The most affected districts of Sindh include: Qambar, Shahdad Kot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Khairpur, Dadu, Noshero Feroz, Thatta and Badin.

Balochistan districts include: Quetta, Naseerabad, Jafarabad, Jhalmagsi, Bolan, Sohbatpur and Lesbela. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts include: Dir, Swat, Charsadda, Kohistan, Tank and DI Khan. Punjab districts include: DG Khan and Rajanpur. Damages of infrastructure & private properties

During last 24 hours no infrastructure damage was reported. A total of 13,074 km roads and 392 bridges have been damaged. So far, 619 Army Aviation helicopters sorties have been flown to various areas for evacuation of stranded people. In last 24 hours, one sortie has been flown and delivered 2 tons of relief items to the flood affectees. Moreover, up until now 4,659 stranded Individuals have been evacuated through helicopter sorties. So far, 147 relief camps and 237 relief collection points in Sindh, South Punjab and Balochistan have been established across the country for flood affectees.

As many as 10,309 tons of food items along with 1,746.9 tons of sustenance items and 10,184,230 medicine items have been collected so far. However, 10,175.6 tons of food 1.732.4 tons of sustenance items and 10,118,930 medicine items have been distributed up until now. The Pakistan Navy has established four flood relief centers and 18 central collection points all across the country. So far, it has distributed 1,758 tons ration, 6,407 tents and 727,848 liters mineral/fresh water in various districts.

In addition, 19 tent cities have also been established at Qambar Shahdad Kot, Dadu, Bhan Syedabad, Sukkar and Sujawal; wherein, 25,097 people have been accommodated and are being looked after. Moreover, PN’s 23 emergency response teams (ERTs) deployed all over Pakistan have rescued 15,565 stranded people till to date. These ERTs are equipped with 54 motorized boats and 2 Hovercraft.

The PN has also deployed two helicopters in Interior Sindh. So far, in 70 sorties, 478 stranded people have been rescued and 5,258 packets of ration distributed. Eight diving teams of Pak Navy have also carried out 27 diving operations in affected areas across the Pakistan. The PN has organized 82 medical camps till to date in which 89,989 patients have been treated.

Pakistan Air Force has provided 6,415 tents, 537,081 food packages, 3,389.26 tons of ration, and 285,358 liter fresh water for the flood affectees. Moreover, the PAF has established 46 medical camps where 70,608 patients have been treated so far. Twenty tent cities accommodating 19,807 people, 54 relief camps and 3 central aviation hubs all across the country have also been established. PAF also carried out 260 sorties and evacuated 1,521 people from the flood affected areas.

