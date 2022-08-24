Flood in Mingora kills minor

Shafi Ullah

MINGORA: One minor girl killed in flood caused by heavy torrential rains and thunder storms while incurring heavy losses on either side of the city’s lone Mingora canal, on Wednesday.

Heavy rain and lightning struck the neighboring mountainous areas of Murghazar and Jambil valley . After which the river flowing in the middle of the city of Mingora overflowed.

The streets of Mingora city turned into ponds. Water entered government offices, schools, shops, homes and the Swat Press Club. Buildings and vehicles were also severely damaged. Several vehicles and household items were also submerged in water. Murghazar town, electricity poles fell down on the banks of the river, as a result of which electricity supply has been suspended in most areas of the city.

The three-year-old daughter of Sadiq Shah was swept away in the flood after the wall of the house collapsed at Mohalla Lande Kas whose body was recovered at Odigram. The flash flood swept away 8 buffaloes from the livestock shed near the Mingora police station. Millions of rupees have been lost due to the destruction of flood.

Police and rescue personnel as well as national volunteers participated in the rescue operation and school children were carried on their shoulders and moved to safer places. Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Fazal Hakeem and Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat Sohail Khan visited the flood affected areas and issued instructions to all institutions to take steps for rehabilitation.

Relief activities start in Mingora after flood situation: Commissioner Malakand division Shaukat Ali said on Wednesday that the relief and rescue activities have been started in Mingora soon after the flood situation to provide relief to the local population.

He said that so far one female child was reportedly swept away by flash flood and her dead body was recovered by the Rescue officials, adding that eight persons received injuries in flood related incidents and they were shifted to hospitals for medical care.

The Commissioner said that he was supervising all the relief and rescue activities and had cancelled vacations of the staff of relief and rescue bodies. He said that unexpected and intermittent rains in Swat caused flood in the nullah passing through Mingora city and inundated the streets and houses within the city. He said the affected population have been shifted to safe places while the educational institutions were already closed due to flood alert.