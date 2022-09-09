Flood onslaught on human lives, properties continues

DADU (INP): The floods continue taking its toll on human lives and properties, for they are yet to recede in their might and vigour despite the weeks have gone by on Friday. As per the official sources, the Manchhar Lake has been breached again as part of the continuous efforts to reduce water pressure in it following torrential rains.

The Karampur embankment of Manchhar Lake has been breached following which the floodwater has started entering the Indus River. The land connection of Sehwan with Dadu and Larkana has been cut off due to the floodwater everywhere. Earlier, a bridge had collapsed on the Indus Highway due to torrents of gushing flood that originated from a breach in Manchhar Lake.

In Khairpur Nathan Shah, floods have claimed three more human lives. One person died after being bitten by a snake floating in floodwater in the suburban village Glen Lander. Whereas, two others died after the roof of their house collapsed on them in Qaumi Charu village. It is to be noted here that at least eight people have so far died due to flood in Khairpur Nathan Shah.

Also, the rains and floods have ravaged Qambar Shahdadkot district as the houses of people have been swept away in the torrents of gushing floods. The victims are worried and stranded in their houses, and they are using boats to move from one place to another.

Meanwhile, the flood water released from Manchar Lake amid rising levels has devastated the nearby villages in Jamshoro district with Pakistan Army and Navy teams working round the clock to shift affectees to safer locations.

According to details, the flood water released from Manchar Lake through deliberate cuts has devastated six more union councils in Sehwan. Indus Highway at Sehwan and multiple link roads are also submerged, disconnecting multiple villages in Dadu and Sehwan areas.

The National Highways Authority (NHA) on Wednesday closed the Karachi-Larkana Indus Highway due to flooding at various locations. According to NHA sources, the highway is submerged under flood water near Mehar, Khairpur Nathan Shah and Sehwan toll plaza. The water level on the location is around 3- feet, they added. The Motorway police has said that the highway cannot be reopened until the water level recedes significantly. The Grand Trunk road (GT Road) has also been badly affected due to heavy rainfall and floods in the province, they added.

The National Highway is also affected near Nowshero, Kandiar, Qazi Ahmed and Jahanian, the motorway police added. The travel duration from Sukkur-Karachi has gone up from 6 to 15 hours amid flooding and rainfall, they added. Over 5000 km of roads have been damaged in the country due to devastating floods and heavy rainfall, the NDMA reported.

