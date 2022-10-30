Flood Relief and Global Community

Pakistan and the Italian Agency for Development Corporation (AICS) have agreed to work together on climate change, social development, and relief assistance for flood-affected people in Pakistan.

The decision was formally agreed upon during a meeting between Ms. Shazia Marri, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, and Ms. Emanuela Benini, the Director of the AICS office in Islamabad. According to the details, both sides pledged to work together in health, education, climate change, and other fields of the social sector, enabling poor people to stand on their feet with an aim to eradicate poverty for a better future for the coming generations.

Pakistan has been hit by the devastating monsoon floods in recent months that had brought unprecedented destruction and misery to the people of Pakistan. The recent floods have affected 33 million people, many lost their livelihoods, jobs, and businesses, while a large number of animals and crops had been destroyed, and tens of thousands of people became homeless.

Pakistan needs continuous assistance from the global community during the reconstruction and rehabilitation phases until the flood affectees return to their homes and start a normal life.