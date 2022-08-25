Flood situation ‘national emergency’: Marriyum

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday, while terming the ongoing flood situation in Balochistan and Sindh a national emergency, said at the critical juncture, there was need to show national spirit for dealing with the extraordinary natural disaster.

The entire nation, especially the overseas Pakistanis, should donate generously to help the flood victims as huge amount of money would be required for their rehabilitation in the wake of large-scale disaster, she said in a statement.

The minister said owing to heavy rains and severe flooding, there were difficulties in relief operations. However, the federal government, along with the provinces, was making vigorous efforts, and mobilizing all resources to carry out relief activities, she added. She said the rescue and relief process of the victims could be accelerated with the public support.

Marriyum said that the details and process for depositing donations in the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Account 2022 had already been released. She said local and overseas Pakistanis could deposit their donations in the account (Prime Minister Relief Fund Account 2022 Account No. ‘G-12164’).

“Compatriots in trouble were waiting for our help, let us all be a support for them.” Overseas Pakistanis could also send donations through wire transfers, money service bureaus, money transfer operators and exchange houses, she said, adding the donations could also be deposited in cash at all commercial banks. The deposits could also be made through cross-cheques, mobile and internet banking, ATMs, ABFT, and Rast, the minister said.

Related