Flood water receding, victims started return to homes

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Sindh Government is carrying out relief and rehabilitation activities across the province and the flood water is also receding while affectees have started to return to their homes.

He added that 30 percent of flood hit people have returned home from relief camps in Hyderabad. He said that district administrations are providing them transport facility and ration as well. The minister said that every flood hit area has its own dynamics , it will take 15 days , some areas will take 30 days, while others may take 3 months to drain out rain/flood water.

The minister said this while addressing a presser at Sindh Archives Complex, Clifton Karachi on Monday. Sindh Minister said that the Sindh government is focusing on draining out the stagnant flood water, in this regard, the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah is convening meetings with the Irrigation Department on a daily basis. He said that the pumping machinery of the Karachi Water Board and KMC have also been mobilized apart from the utilization of the heavy machinery of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority to ensure the drainage of rainwater from the affected areas as soon as possible. He said that philanthropists and NGOs have also been asked to help the government in draining out rainwater and provide pumping motors so that the rehabilitation work would be started in flood hit areas after the drainage of accumulated flood water.

He told that rehabilitation phase will be consisted on two types such as houses would be constructed to flood affectees whose houses have collapsed during flood while those farmers, whose crops have been destroyed, they would also be given relief in order to reschedule their loans. In order to rehabilitate them, Sindh government has contacted with various banks so that their loans can be rescheduled and most of the banks have shown their positive response in it. He reiterated that according to a rough estimate, the construction of a house can cost 5 lacs rupees and in this regard,many companies and philanthropists from abroad have contacted us and extended their support and help in constructing model houses.

Sharjeel Memon said that Sindh province has badly suffered during recent flash floods and asked the world community and people of Pakistan to actively participate in the rehabilitation works in Sindh. He added that if someone in the country has the power to build a whole village, or can build even a single house, then such people should come forward to help in constructing of houses for flood victims.Minister Information said that Sindh Government has decided to set up flour stalls in the targeted areas from today (Tuesday) so that the subsidized flour could be available to the poor and deserving people while, in this regard, surveys have also been conducted by Sindh Food Department.

He said that 25 percent of wheat is purchased by the Sindh government and 75 percent is purchased by mill owners while the Sindh government is trying to provide government’s procured wheat to the areas of poor people. The District Administration will oversee the entire process and to deal strictly with the wheat hoarders.

He said that a compensation of Rs 10 lac rupees would be given to those family members of flood victims who lost their lives while 25 thousands to each flood-hit families is also being given as a financial assistance under the Benazir Income Support Programme.

He said that Sindh government is giving special attention in health sector and providing adequate medical aid to the flood victims while apart from Provincial Health Department, PPHI, Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force and other welfare organizations are vigorously taking part in providing medical aid to flood affectees. A total 6963 fixed medical camps and 7920 mobile camps have been established to provide medical assistance to the flood victims. In which 19536 specialized doctors of various diseases, 39600 paramedics staff and 1792 volunteers are engaged.

He further said that approximately 3.14 million patients have been provided medical assistance and treatment facilities in these established medical campuses, in which 638970 patients of diarrhoea, 703340 skin diseases, 621319 respiratory diseases and 294519 patients of suspected malaria were given treatment while 15179 confirmed malaria and 1284 dengue patients have also been given best treatment. He briefed that the Sindh government currently has 92347 dog bite vaccines and 18399 snake bite vaccines available in stock. He said that a total of 7951 cases of dengue fever have been reported during current year of 2022, in which 5382 cases have been reported in the month of September in the province while the highest number of 4661 of dengue fever has reported in Karachi Division.

Similarly, 479 cases of dengue fever have been reported in Hyderabad, 132 in Mirpurkhas, 17 in Larkana, 32 in Sukkur and 61 in Shaheed Benazirabad division were reported in the month of September. The provincial minister said that 9460 pregnant women were residing in the relief camps and they have been provided with the best medical facilities and essential food supplements. “A total 3711 women were also gave birth to newly born children”, he added. The Sindh Minister Information express deep grief over the martyrdom of 6 army officers. He said it was tragic and sad incident and the precious sacrifices of the martyrs will always be remembered. “Pakistan People’s Party and Sindh Government express their sympathy and condolences to the breavead families of the martyrs”, he added.

In response to a question asked about harassment of Maryam Aurangzeb, he said that it was highly condemable and regrettable incident and termed it as a shameful act of PTI supporters. There is no worse example in the history of Pakistan that a woman was harassed in a foreign country and said that he predict that this is the culture that Imran Khan has promoted and one day Imran Khan himself will have to face such incident. He feared that such culture may lead to bloodshed and hatred among the people and Imran Khan will be held responsible for it.

Related