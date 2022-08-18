Flooding disconnects Balochistan with country

F.P. Report

QUETTA: All road and railway network connecting Balochistan to the rest of Pakistan has been disconnected due to recent floods and heavy rainfall in most parts of the country.

According to the media reports, almost all the highways and railways connecting Balochistan with Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain disconnected as floods wreck havoc in the province. The Quetta to Karachi Highway connection remains suspended for the last one week due to heavy floods caused by recent rainfall.

The flow of traffic, on fort ‘Manro’ at Dera Ghazi Khan, which connects Punjab with Balochistan, remains suspended. Moreover, massive flooding in Musa Khail, district Balochistan, wiped out the roads causing suspension of traffic. Whereas, the road network connecting Balochistan with KP was blocked due to soil and land erosion in the mountains of Drazanda, Sherani district. The provincial government, meanwhile, has asked people to stay in homes for their safety and evacuate those areas which may come under the flood.

About 0.25 million wheat bags worth more than Rs2 billion have been spoiled in Jaffarabad district due to negligence of Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) after heavy rains damaged the entire stock, it surfaced on Thursday. According to details, about 0.25 million wheat bags have been laid to waste in a government warehouse in the Jaffarabad district of Balochistan. Heavy rains damaged the stock placed outside the warehouse which could no longer be used. The wheat bags had been kept in open and no protective measures were adopted to save them from heavy rain. The PASSCO had bought 150,000 sacks of local wheat and 90,000 sacks from Ukraine.

A day earlier, six more people were reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said. According to details, PDMA said that six more people were reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in the province taking the tally to 202. A total of 96 men, 48 women, and 58 children. A total of 22,692 homes were damaged and 5,907 homes were demolished in the recent rains and floods in the province. Deaths were reported in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastoong, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibbi.

Indus River in medium/low flood at various points: Indus River has been in flooding after intermittent rainfall in the country, as the water level in river has surged at low to medium flood at various points on Thursday. The Indus River has been in medium flood at Taunsa and Guddu barrages, low to medium flood at Chashma and Sukkur barrages while in low flood at Tarbela and Kalabagh as widespread rainfall hits the country.

As per the figures shared by authorities, the inflow of river water at Tarbela Dam has been measured 2,94,100 cusecs, while the outflow has been 2,79,700 cusecs. The inflow of river water at Kalabagh has been measured 2,71,375 cusecs, while the discharge has been recorded 2,66,375 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Chashma has been gauged 3,55,175 cusecs, while the outflow has been measured 3,29,581 cusecs. The inflow of river water at Taunsa Barrage has been measured 4,38,534 cusecs, while the discharge of water has been recorded 4,38,534 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Guddu Barrage has been measured 3,29,762 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 3,29,762 cusecs. The inflow of river water at Sukkur Barrage has been measured 3,25,544 cusecs, while the discharge has been recorded 3,22,044 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Kotri Barrage has been measured 1,76,806 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 1,76,806 cusecs. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted above-normal rainfall this year in most parts of the country.

In its monthly weather outlook, the PMD forecast above normal rainfall in southern parts of Sindh as well as coastal areas of Balochistan, northeastern Punjab and Kashmir. The Met Office has cautioned that heavy rainfall can trigger flash flooding in hilly areas of Punjab, AJK and KP, as well as urban flooding in plain areas i.e. major cities of Punjab, Sindh and KP.

Indus river has been in high flood at Taunsa Barrage, quoting a barrage official. The high flood flow has entered in Sindh and a high alert has been issued over the flooding situation, irrigation official said. The inflow of river water at Taunsa Barrage has been measured 5,03,000 cusecs, while the discharge of water has also been recorded 5,03,000 cusecs In-charge Barrage Control Room said today.

The Indus River has been in medium flood at Chashma and low flood at Char Maqam, official further said. In an earlier report on the flood situation today, irrigation officials said that the Indus has been in medium flood at Taunsa and Guddu barrages, low to medium flood at Chashma and Sukkur barrages while in low flood at Tarbela and Kalabagh. After an above-normal monsoon rainfall in the country, the water level in Indus River has surged at various point.

