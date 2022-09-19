Floods and rains kill 13, destroy schools in Dir Lower

F.P. Report

TIMERGARA: The recent floods and heavy rains have killed 13 people and injured 7 others in Dir Lower besides causing heavy damages to educational and other infrastructure, said district administration while sharing a report on flood losses with the media persons here on Monday.

It said inflicting losses on the human lives on one hand, the destructive floods also destroyed or damaged educational, electricity, communication and other infrastructure on the other hand in the district. In Dir Lower, it said 13 schools were totally destroyed while 117 schools sustained partial damage during floods.

One heavy bridge in the district was entirely washed away by the gushing waters of the flash floods while 7 bridges were partially damaged. It further said that a survey was underway to assess the scale of more damages in the districts due to floods adding that DDMU Dir Lower will soon issue a report in this regard.

On the occasion the IT Officer Iftikhar Khan said in Talash area the other day, rains inflicted heavy losses on standing crops including tomato, corn and other seasonal vegetables. He informed that to compensate the farmers, the DDA and Statistical Officer SRS and SMS, Fasihuddin has visited the damaged fields to evaluate the scale