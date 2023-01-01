Floods caused clean water shortage in country

KABUL (Agencies): In a meeting with the Acting Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the Acting Minister of Energy and Water reminded saying that the last floods caused drought and a shortage of clean drinkable water in the country.

The Ministry of Energy and Water was able to preserve a large amount of water covering the areas affected by the floods during past years, said Minister Mansoor.

Mr. Mansoor said that all the agreements have been made in the water control sector to cover drought-affected areas this year.

For his part, Acting Prime Minister Mawlavi Kabir said that Afghanistan has suffered years of severe drought, farmers are facing water shortage, and underground waters reached its deepest level in some cities and regions, according to a statement quoting Kabir.

“We need to provide clean water to Kabul and in many other regions to fight drought,” said Mawlavi Kabir to Minister Mansoor, quoting the statement.

In the end, to address the challenge, Acting Prime Minister, Mawlavi Kabir gave necessary instructions to the Acting Minister of Energy and Water in mandate to overcome the issues of water shortages and drought in the country.