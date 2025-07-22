Floods devastate GB: Five dead, several missing as rescue operations continue

F.P. Report

GILGIT-BALTISTAN : At least five tourists have been confirmed dead, three injured, and 15 reported missing following devastating floods triggered by heavy rainfall in the Thak Babusar region of Diamer district, Gilgit-Baltistan.

The torrential downpour caused flash floods that swept away eight tourist vehicles and paralysed the area’s road network.

According to Faizullah Faraq, the spokesperson for the Gilgit-Baltistan government, the worst-hit area is along the Thak-Babusar route, where floodwaters caused widespread destruction. The situation remains critical as rescue operations continue at a heightened pace, with authorities racing against time to locate the missing.

Rescue efforts

Three bodies have been recovered so far, and four injured tourists have been shifted to hospital for urgent medical care. One of the injured is reported to be in critical condition. As rescue teams navigate through debris-strewn roads and challenging terrain, hundreds of stranded tourists remain in temporary shelters.

Government sources revealed that Babusar Highway is blocked at several locations, isolating numerous villages and cutting off vital access routes. Optical fiber communication lines have also been severely disrupted, hampering connectivity and coordination.

Army rescues stranded tourists in Deosai

The Pakistan Army’s rescue operation to evacuate stranded tourists in Deosai is successfully underway. Tourists are being airlifted to safer locations, including Babusar and nearby areas, via army helicopters.

Restoration work on the Skardu Road is also in progress, supported by army pilots and engineering teams. The landslide-affected section between Skardu and the Sadpara Mountaineering School has now been cleared, and the route from Deosai to Sadpara village has been reopened. Army personnel continue efforts to remove remaining debris.

In addition to rescue operations, the Pakistan Army is providing food and essential supplies to those stranded. Around 150 ready-to-eat meal packets have been delivered to affected areas by helicopter.

Thousands remain stranded

Thousands of tourists are stranded in the region, with many locals stepping in to provide shelter and support. While some stranded individuals have been successfully rescued by the authorities, dozens more have been accommodated by residents of nearby villages.

The Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan has instructed emergency teams to deploy all available resources for the evacuation and assistance of affected individuals. Floodwaters have destroyed roads, damaged farmlands, and severed links between multiple communities.

This disaster follows an earlier flood incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 27th June, where more than 75 individuals, including women and children, were swept away in Swat River after torrential rains led to massive surges at seven different locations.

NDMA warns of landslide risk in Northern areas

According to an NDMA advisory, several northern regions of the country are at risk of landslides, including Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Astore, Diamer, and Ghanche in Gilgit-Baltistan; Muzaffarabad, Neelum, Haveli, Bagh, and Poonch in Azad Jammu and Kashmir; as well as Chitral, Dir, and Kohistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The following roads have been flagged as landslide-prone: Kohistan Road, Kolai Palas Road, Jaglot Road, Nagar Road, Hunza Road, Tatta Pani Road, and Jaglot–Skardu Road.

The NDMA has urged citizens to avoid travel to mountainous areas and instructed relevant authorities to remain on high alert for any emergencies.

Monsoon death toll reaches 221

Heavy monsoon rains have claimed five more lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 221. According to the NDMA, the latest victims include two men and three children, while 10 others were injured. Over 804 houses have been completely destroyed in rain-related incidents.

Punjab is the hardest-hit province, with 135 deaths, 470 injuries, and over 190 damaged houses. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 40 deaths and 69 injuries, along with 220 houses damaged. In Sindh, 22 people have died and 40 were injured, while Balochistan reported 16 deaths and four injuries.

Authorities have also confirmed widespread damage to homes across all affected provinces. Relief and rescue efforts are ongoing as NDMA monitors the evolving situation.