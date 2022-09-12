Floods hit Sindh; several Karachi areas submerged

KARACHI (PPI): Heavy downpour on Monday again hits parts of Sindh, including Karachi, submerging low-lying areas and distrubing business and social life. Heavy rain in Karachi submerged Sindh Secretariat, Burns Road, Saddar, NIPA, Lyari, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Bin Qasim, Razzaqabad, Superhighway, Nooriabad, Kathore, Malir, Landhi, Korangi, Gulsitan-e- Karachi airport and other areas, causing heavy traffic jams.

Commuters, particularly girls and women, faced trouble in reaching their homes after their duties. Heavy rain also hit different areas of Tharparkar including Mithi, Deeplo, and Kloi, affecting social and business life.

The floods also continued to paralyse life in many areas of interior Sindh, inlcuding Khairpur Nathan Shah, Gambat, Qamber, Ranipur, Khuhra, Khairpur Mirs, villages in Dadu, and many other areas of the province. The authorities seemed unable to shift people to safe areas while there were many complaints about non-provision of food and other relief items to the flood and rain affectees across the province. The affected people are wondering where huge international aid goes. Two young men named Muhammad Musa and Yaqoob died when lightning struck them in Kandaro Lind village in Tehsil Deeplo.

Rain also lashed Tandowala and its adjoining areas. Skies over Umarkot were overcast. Intermittent rain also hit the coastal belt of Chohar Jamali. The monsoon downpour was soaking Nawabshah and Goth Pir Bakhsh Zardari. Rain also pounded different areas of Karachi as an Airblue flight coming from Islamabad could not land at Karachi Jinnah International Airport due to heavy downpour.

Earlier, in order to save Dadu city, the authorities on Monday administered two more cuts in the city canal to divert the course of floodwater that was rushing swiftly to deluge the city. The assistant commissioner reached the canal with necessary equipment to administer the cuts. He said that after administering these breaches, the city had been saved to a great extent. He said the direction of flood water was diverted to the river.

Meanwhile, 250 villages were inundated when a 500-foot breach occurred in the Ring embankment of Dadu. Hundreds of families have started evacuating their areas. Another breach was occurred in Juma canal which submerged more than 20 villages including Allah Bachhayo village in Umar Kot. The flood torrent has destroyed crops. Two children were drowned in the floodwater in Meed Shaheed village in tehsil Warah in Qambar district on Sunday. The flood torrents have wreaked havoc in Sindh as the authorities have found four dead bodies in Khairpur floodwater. A human tragedy is being unfolded in the wake of unprecedented deluges that have hit various areas of the country. One such disaster comes in the shape of loss of lives as almost every day the authorities are fishing out floating bodies from the floodwaters.

The rescuers today found four bodies floating in Khairpur floodwater but the dead could not be identified so far. The officials shifted these bodies to the city morgue after declaring them unclaimed. Later, the Farooq Azam Boy Scouts buried them after performing the rite of Ghusul (bathing).

